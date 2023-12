The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the dismissal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Trush.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine... agreed on the dismissal of Trush Volodymyr Liubomyrovych from the post of the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau published conversations between the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, who are suspected of receiving UAH 2.4 million of bribes. The head of the Regional State Administration Trush may be involved in the case.

Zelenskyy in March 2020 appointed the head of the Rohatyn District State Administration, Volodymyr Trush, as the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.