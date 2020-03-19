subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Appoints Rohatyn District Administration Head Trush As Ternopil Governor
19 March 2020
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Rohatyn District Administration Head Trush As Ternopil Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed chairperson of the Rohatyn district state administration, Volodymyr Trush, as the chairperson of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

This follows from respective presidential decree 97 dated March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 18, Zelenskyy dismissed Ternopil governor, Ihor Sopel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ternopil airport refused to accept the plane with the citizens evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China).

