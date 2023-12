The Minister-President of the German state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, once again stated that it is time for Ukraine to come to terms with the temporary loss of territories for the sake of an armistice.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to Spiegel.

Thus, Kretschmer once again expressed the opinion that the German government should "not only supply weapons to Ukraine, but also resort to diplomatic initiatives" and that the allies should try to "influence the russian dictator putin and enable a ceasefire."

"It is possible that for a truce, Ukraine will first need to accept a temporary loss of control over some territories," Kretschmer said.

"Not a single square meter of Ukrainian territory has become russian... But, as in other major wars, the time has come for a final decision," he added.

Kretschmer also spoke in favor of a "turnaround" in Germany's policy towards the aggressor country of russia.

"Russia is our neighbor, dangerous and unpredictable. The idea of weakening russia militarily, politically and economically so that it is no longer a threat to us is a vision from the 19th century, and it lays the groundwork for new conflicts," said the Minister-President of Saxony.

The publication also recalled that in November Kretschmer called for recognition of the "freezing of the conflict" in Ukraine, although he noted that he did not propose to recognize the territories captured by Moscow as "russian".

