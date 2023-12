In Germany, Ukrainian refugees will not be forced to do military service in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Justice of Germany, Marco Buschmann, writes DW with reference to dpa.

"Forcing people to perform military service or to undergo military service against their will is not our case," said the head of the German Ministry of Justice.

As Buschmann emphasized, if the authorities of Ukraine want to draft men who left the country into the army, it will have no practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany.

"It is impossible for me to imagine how we can force people from other countries to serve with weapons in their hands, given that, according to our constitution, German citizens are not obliged to do this against their will," the Minister said.

He also said that the German authorities seek to create such conditions for refugees from the hostilities in Ukraine, so that as many of them as possible get a job as soon as possible and do not live on social assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the German publications Welt and Bild published an interview with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

According to German media publications, Umierov announced plans to call on Ukrainians living abroad to return to their homeland and take part in the country's defense.

At the same time, Umierov allegedly announced the preparation of restrictions that will be imposed on those Ukrainians who refuse to respond to the state's call.

Later, the head of the press and information department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Illarion Pavliuk, stated that the Ministry of Defense does not discuss the issue of mobilization of Ukrainians of conscription age who are abroad. The German mass media, and therefore the Ukrainian mass media, allegedly shifted the emphasis from what the head of the ministry, Rustem Umierov, had previously stated.