It is safer in Ukraine than in some other countries of Europe where there is no war - Vyhivskyi

The head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi notes that international partners are surprised that in Ukraine it is possible to feel safer than in some other European countries where there is no war.

He said this in an interview to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Foreigners, guests from other countries, international partners are surprised when they come to us, they are surprised that during the war there is security on the streets, there is a constant police presence, you can feel safer than in some other countries in Europe where there is no war," said Vyhivskyi.

He noted that if we take street crime, then, for example, in 2020 there were 7,000 cases of robbery, in 2021 there were already 4,500, in 2022 - 2,000, and this year there were only 1,600.

"To date, 1,581 such crimes have been solved. That is, 99% of these crimes are solved. We have a clear dynamics of reducing the main types of crimes, such as burglary, robbery, grievous bodily harm, and we are solving them as much as possible," the head of the National Police said.

Also, according to him, the number of murders not associated with the war has decreased.

"There were 1,171 murders in 2021, now 1,033. But here we do not consider murders related to war (because they qualify not under Art. 115 "Intentional murder," but under Art. 438 "Violation of the laws and customs of war"). That is, as you can see, even a little less this year," said Vyhivskyi.

He added that in 2023 the picture returns a little to the pre-war - the adaptation of citizens took place.

The category of street crime has also decreased significantly.

This was influenced by the increase in the number of police units.

The police are doing a lot of work in the fight against drugs.

"Recently, a group was implemented in Cherkasy and 40 drug dealers were detained. A cocaine operation took place - Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv. About 20 people were detained there. This year, we seized a record amount of drugs - almost 3 tons. Now we focus on heavy drugs," Vyhivskyi said.

The head of the National Police said that during a joint operation with foreign colleagues, more than 2 tons of cocaine were seized in one of the European countries.

