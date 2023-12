The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, has abolished the post of his deputy after the dismissal of Dmytro Tyshlek.

He said this in an interview to Ukrainian News Agency.

"There was no effective candidate (to replace). Therefore, I abolished this position, and the functional that Tyshlek had was distributed between me and the current deputies," said Vyhivskyi.

According to him, after leaving office, Tyshlek plans to engage in scientific activities.

Vyhivskyi added that the decision to resign is Tyshlek's personal decision and it is correct.

"The decision to release him is personal, because he understands that as a result of such cases, if they are resolved not in the legal, but in the public display plane, the entire system of the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the National Police suffers. It's a responsible position and you had to think ahead. Tyshlek is effective enough as a policeman. He made many enemies while performing his police duties. We understood when everything began, who could "thank him" for certain criminal proceedings. But let the SBI assess further, as it is conducting the investigation, and the NACP," the head of the National Police added.

Also, Vyhivskyi does not see a problem when the deputy head of the National Police meets on the street with the deputy head of the Presidential Office Oleh Tatarov.

“I've seen this investigation. The meeting was outside. According to Tyshlek, it was accidental, but as you know, Oleh Tatarov is the coordinator of law enforcement agencies from the Office of the President. I don't see anything extraordinary about this meeting. If any working moments need immediate discussion or consideration, this is normal," Vyhivskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tyshlek resigned and has already been dismissed.

On October 16, journalists recorded a meeting of two top officials in the government quarter: Deputy Head of the Office of President Oleh Tatarov, who is the curator of the entire law enforcement system, and Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Dmytro Tyshlek.