The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to take stock of conscript Ukrainians living abroad and to agitate them to return to defend the Motherland.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Firstly, we want to register these people, we simply urge them to register. Secondly... after registration, we offer them various options, motivating... We will offer him recruiting, where he can choose a specialty... where he will serve, with whom he will serve," says the head of the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, he noted that the authorities are currently working on the issue of possible restrictions on some rights of Ukrainians abroad who will not be registered.

"But we are consulting here... with law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Justice... But the focus is not on how to punish a person, but how to do it with honor and provide all opportunities, so that the person - a military serviceman has the right... Which categories of restrictions will be introduced is a collective decision. And whether the Verkhovna Rada passes it or not will depend on the vote," the Minister concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP from the Servant of the People faction, deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuhla said that Ukrainians who evade mobilization are expected to have their rights restricted.

Social networks are divided in their opinions regarding new legislative initiatives on mobilization and military registration.