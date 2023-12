Deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, Dmytro Tyshlek, resigned.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"He really wrote a report on dismissal," Vyhivskyi said.

According to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources, Tyshlek has already been dismissed by the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

We will remind you that the publication Bihus.Info published an investigation that the wife of the deputy head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, did not get rid of her russian passport as of the summer of 2023, and he himself uses the real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the leader of the Rostov criminal group. Tyshlek said that the media "distorted the facts" and asked the SBI to initiate an investigation.

After that, Tyshlek was suspended from his duties pending the investigation of the criminal proceedings initiated at his request following a journalistic investigation.

At the same time, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, stated that the presence of any passport of a foreign country, including russian, is not a reason for dismissal.