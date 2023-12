The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, predicts that 2024 may be more difficult in terms of conducting hostilities than 2023, the BBC writes.

"I think that the next year will be, perhaps, even more difficult. Because we have to finish the conduct of hostilities and the liberation of our territories. And the closer we get to accomplishing this task, the main goal - to reach our borders, it will be even more difficult," the General said.

According to him, the enemy knows about this and will do everything to prevent us from accomplishing this task. "That's why, as they say, good luck to us, as for them - they've made their choice. That's why I say that the year will be difficult," he said.

Answering the question "is it realistic to end the war next year", Tarnavskyi said: "I never ask “to end the war” question. The question is to win. Because there are different ways to end the war. For us, the military, this is a victory."

Tarnavskyi also commented on reports that his name is among those who may be changed. "I will tell you that I have been changing my life since childhood. I graduated from school, went to study at a military educational institution and constantly changed my status. Platoon commander, company commander, battalion commander. Today I am a commander. I don't know if they want to change. I am ready for all conditions," the General said.

