Overnight into December 27, the russian occupiers attacked the southern regions of Ukraine with Shahed-131/136 type UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, there are killed and wounded.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine in Telegram.

In total, combat work to destroy Shaheds lasted 7 hours. Drones flew in two waves with an interval of 15 minutes.

Defense forces destroyed 17 drones in their area of responsibility. In particular, there are 12 in the Odesa Region, 3 in the Mykolayiv Region, and 2 in the Vinnytsia Region.

It is reported that the enemy hit Kherson in a concentrated manner, a shopping center and apartment buildings were damaged there.

Also, the warehouses of the agricultural research institution were hit. Information on the victims is being clarified.

In the Odesa Region, the enemy concentrated on attacking the regional center. Air defense forces have worked out all enemy targets. The wreckage of the downed UAV fell on one of the uninhabited new buildings. Also, a drone shot down in the air fell on country houses in the suburbs of Odesa. A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. One person was killed, three were wounded, including a 17-year-old teenager.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, December 27, the russians attacked Ukraine with 46 Shahed attack drones, and the air defense destroyed 32 enemy kamikaze drones.

Most of the drones that failed to shoot down attacked the front-line territories, in particular the Kherson Region. A few more drones fell without consequences.

Air defense worked in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad Regions.