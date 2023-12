Overnight into Wednesday, December 27, the russians attacked Ukraine with 46 Shahed attack drones, the air defense destroyed 32 enemy kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the Air Force Command in Telegram.

"Overnight into December 27, 2023, the russian occupiers attacked with Shahed type UAVs from two directions: Balaklava - occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation. A total of 46 Shahed-136/131 launches were recorded, which attacked in waves at different times, in the period from 07:00 p.m. on December 26 to 03:50 a.m. on December 27. Tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack. 32 enemy attack UAVs of the enemy were destroyed," the message reads.

The Air Force notes that most of the drones that failed to shoot down attacked the front-line territories, in particular the Kherson Region. A few more drones fell without consequences.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of December 26, the russian occupiers damaged the railway station in Kherson and several wagons during the shelling.