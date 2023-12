RF trying to find new boundaries for missile launches after downing of Su-34 – South Operational Command

Russian pilots in the south are now looking for new ranges for missile launches. This happens after the downing of three Su-34 bombers in the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

She noted that after December 22, when Ukrainian defenders shot down three Su-34s at once, there had been no strategic aviation activity in the south. Now, the enemy is studying a new tactic and will test it.

"They are trying to find other launch sites for the planes. Where they can fly without being affected, but since they have such a sad experience, they will be careful in these future flights," Humeniuk added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of three russian Su-34 aircraft at once.

Later, the Air Force of the AFU said that it was possible to shoot down the russian planes thanks to a brilliantly planned operation.