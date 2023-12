Idea of electronic summonses and restrictions for civilians does not belong to General Staff - Zaluzhnyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi has said that the idea with electronic summonses and the introduction of restrictions for civilian citizens does not belong to him or the General Staff.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Exactly this proposal (regarding electronic summonses) was not made by the General Staff and not by the Armed Forces, because we do not even have such a possibility to assess the possibility of issuing such summonses in this way. (But in general) we are happy about any way that will ensure our need for people. Nevertheless, in these issues (electronic summonses), we are in the role of consumers," Zaluzhnyi noted.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that the General Staff is not the initiator of the introduction of restrictions for civilians.

"We have not made proposals for restrictions on civilians," Zaluzhnyi stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla said that Ukrainians who evade mobilization are expected to have their rights limited.

Social networks divided on new legislative initiatives on mobilization and military accounting.