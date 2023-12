Zaluzhnyi explains what to do for rotation to take place every half of year

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi believes that for rotation at the front to take place every 6 months it is necessary to increase the number of soldiers approximately twice.

He said this at a briefing on December 26.

"I repeat that the situation at the front still primarily depends on the actions of the enemy. I can't predict if it will be 6 months, 5 months, 3 months. The situation is completely different, believe me. Again, if people suggest 6 months of rotation, they should understand then that the combat set of troops should be increased about at least twice," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief added that if the enemy attacks from unpredictable directions, then the situation with such frequent rotation will be even more difficult.

Zaluzhnyi believes that the situation can be resolved on the ground by the forces of commanders, and not legally.

"So people have to rest. I demand from the commanders on the ground that they do everything possible and impossible in order to carry out rotation... within units, within military units. But legislatively prescribe that we will move in this way... Believe my thirty years of experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and almost 10 years of war that this is, let's just say, a hoax.... which is unreal," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi considers it inappropriate to discuss the possibility of mobilizing people with a particular disability group, the military medical commission should determine whether a person is fit for military service.

Zaluzhnyi also commented on the massive offensive of the russian army on Avdiivka, noting that in a few months the enemy can capture the town.