The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada dismiss military personnel after 3 years of continuous service and the expiration of the contract.

This is stated in bill No. 10378 "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on improving certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service," which was registered in the Rada on December 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, servicemen who undergo basic military service are dismissed from service on the grounds, in particular, among other things: due to the end of the term of their service (if the servicemen did not express their desire to continue military service) - in the case of continuous service during martial law for 36 months and the end of the contract.

In turn, at a press conference, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that he expects the demobilization of those military officers currently serving in the army to take place in 2025.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada allow voluntary mobilization of convicts with a suspended sentence, except for some categories.

In response to the petitions, Zelenskyy instructed Shmyhal to work out the issues of demobilization, dismissal of conscripts and the introduction of systemic rotation.