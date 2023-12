EU to approve EUR 50 billion for Ukraine even if Hungary vetoes - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that the EU will in any case decide on the allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine.

He said this on the air of the telethon, European Pravda reports.

Kuleba noted that the decision on an extraordinary summit on this issue was made not because of Hungary's veto, "but because the remaining 26 European countries give time to Hungary to agree on accession."

"They (the EU - Ed.) do not want to have a situation where "minus one" decisions are constantly made," Kuleba said.

He added that Hungary was given a month to negotiate, but if there is no result, the money will still be allocated.

Now the question is whether all EU countries, including Hungary, will approve the allocation of funds, or 26 countries, respectively, without it, Kuleba said.

Recall that the EU paid Ukraine the last tranche of EUR 1.5 billion from the previous aid package.

In addition, the EU is confident that Ukraine will receive EUR 50 billion despite Hungary's veto.

Orban, meanwhile, said he accepted the invitation to meet Zelenskyy.