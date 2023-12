Ukraine may receive first batch of F-16 fighters by yearend - ISW

Ukraine will most likely receive the first batch of F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2023, according to analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The official ISW portal informs about this.

American analysts recalled that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed on December 22 during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Dutch government will prepare the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for transfer to Ukraine.

"Although Rutte did not confirm the timing of F-16 deliveries, a recent strategic document of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia states that the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have already committed to deliver F-16s to Ukraine "by the end of the year," ISW analysts conclude.