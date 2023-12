Shoigu reports to putin about "damage" to ship in Crimea

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has reported to russian dictator vladimir putin about the strike of the Armed Forces on Feodosia and the "damage" to the Novocherkassk, a large landing ship.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this on Tuesday, December 26, the russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti reports.

On the night of December 26, powerful explosions sounded in Feodosia in the area of the port. Subsequently, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced the strike on the large russian landing ship Novocherkassk, thanking the Ukrainian pilots.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine subsequently stated that the attack was carried out by cruise missiles.

The representative of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, acknowledged the attack, saying that the port was surrounded and residents of nearby houses would be displaced. Around 03:15 a.m., he claimed that "the detonation stopped and the fire was contained."

Earlier, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the destruction of the large landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of occupied Feodosia.