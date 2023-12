Use of guided aerial bombs in the south not recorded after downing of Su-34 aircraft - South Operational Comma

During the current month, the enemy dropped more than 330 guided aerial bombs using tactical aircraft. Starting from December 22, the use of guided aerial bombs is not recorded.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk.

"Work on aviation in our area of responsibility was very important and indicative, because we remember that the enemy used tactical aviation very powerfully, using guided aerial bombs in the direction of the battle contact line. Both on the settlements of the right bank, and later on the bridgehead of the left bank. In general, we can say that more than 330 guided aerial bombs were counted in December alone, which were dropped from tactical aircraft," Humeniuk said at a briefing in Odesa on Tuesday.

She noted that after December 22, when two aircraft were destroyed in the Kherson axis, "the enemy seriously thought about what to do and how to counter."

"Since December 22, we have not recorded a single launch of guided aerial bombs in our area of responsibility. Not only on land, but also in the waters of the Black Sea," Humeniuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of three russian Su-34 aircraft at once.

It will be recalled that later the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that it was possible to shoot down the russian aircraft thanks to a brilliantly planned operation.