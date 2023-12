The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to allow additional 90 days leave to servicemen released from captivity.

This is stated in the bill 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service," which was registered on the Verkhovna Rada's website on December 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill stipulates that after their release from captivity, military personnel will be granted additional leave with the preservation of financial support for a duration of 90 calendar days without division into parts.

This rule will not apply to servicemen who have expressed their desire to leave military service after being released from captivity and no criminal proceedings have been initiated against them.

According to the bill, those liable for military service from among citizens who served in military service and were released from service to reserve in connection with release from captivity are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization.

Such persons may be called up for military service upon their consent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia is holding almost 30,000 Ukrainian civilians captive, and nothing is known about their condition and whereabouts.

The Defense Intelligence reported the details of the return of 22 Ukrainian soldiers from russian captivity.