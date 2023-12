Invaders advanced on 8 axes, number of assaults increased sharply on Lyman axis - General Staff

Russian occupation troops during the day carried out an offensive in eight sections of the front. At the same time, the number of attacks by the invaders increased sharply on the Lyman axis.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that during the day there were 76 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and russian troops.

Kupiansk axis

On the Kupiansk axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 6 enemy attacks near the settlement of Synkivka, Kharkiv Region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire. Among them are Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove, Kharkiv Region.

Lyman axis

On the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces repulsed 24 enemy attacks in the area of the Serebrianske forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Vesele, Donetsk Region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of settlements: Terny, Dibrova, Siversk, Vyimka, Spirne and Vesele.

More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks. Among them are Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region.

Bakhmut axis

On the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near the village of Bohdanivka, Donetsk Region.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire. Among them are Vasiukivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Andriivka and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka axis

On the Avdiivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and 12 more attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy also launched an air strike in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Novobakhmutivka, Donetsk Region.

About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy. Among them are Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

Mariinka axis

On the Mariinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy in the area of Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 3 unsuccessful attacks.

Under the artillery and mortar fire of the invaders were the following settlements of the Donetsk Region: Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

Shakhtarsk axis

On the Shakhtarsk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ Staromayorsky Donetsk region.

About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks. Among them are Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region.

Zaporizhzhia axis

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Defense Forces repelled 2 attacks in the area of ​ ​ the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to oust Ukrainian units from their positions.

About 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar shelling. Among them are Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv and Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhya Region.

Kherson axis

The enemy does not refuse the intention to knock out Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 12 unsuccessful assault actions, received a worthy rebuff and suffered significant losses.

The units of the Defense Forces firmly hold the defense, continue to hold their positions and inflict fire on the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the spokesman for the Tavria Defense Forces Oleksandr Shtupun said that the Ukrainian military still is within the administrative boundaries of Mariinka.

Recall that earlier before that, the minister of defense of the aggressor country of russia Sergey Shoigu reported on the alleged capture of Mariinka by russian troops.

We also reported that a few hours ago, in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down a russian Ovod Kh-59 missile.