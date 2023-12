Fighters of the East Air Command have destroyed the russian Kh-59 guided aviation missile in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The East Air Command announced this on the afternoon of December 25 on Facebook.

“The Kh-59 guided aircraft missile was destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, December 25, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones and two aircraft missiles.

Also on the night of December 25, air defense forces over the Dnipropetrovsk Region destroyed five Shaheds.

On December 21, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that since the start of the full-scale invasion of russia, the enemy has launched 7,400 missiles of various types in Ukraine.