Men trying to find employment in Sievierodonetsk sent to military registration and enlistment office

In the occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Region, men are sent to the military registration and enlistment office (military commissariat) if they come to receive a russian passport or try to get officially employed.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor announced this on Telegram.

"In Sievierodonetsk, all men of draft age are sent to the military enlistment office during an attempt to receive any administrative service. This applies to the registration of a russian passport, or attempts to find employment," he said.

According to him, after the New Year, a medical commission will begin to work, which will mean the rapid sending of men to the front.

In addition, the head of the region spoke about reviews of apartments in the city, allegedly before restoration. In fact, the occupiers open all empty apartments, draw up an act of damage and take away everything more or less valuable.

According to Lysohor, such "reviews" in some apartments were carried out repeatedly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said the city's occupation administration ordered to bring documents on trading facilities in the city. These announcements were simply pasted on the pillars.