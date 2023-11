Occupiers continue to rob the population of occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

"The appropriation of real estate by the russians continues in Sievierodonetsk. The occupying "administration" of the city distributed announcements, demanding that the owners of commercial facilities and real estate located on the territory of the community confirm the existence of documents according to which this property belongs to them. The specified announcements are simply pasted along the pillars. It's very convenient - if you don't apply by a certain deadline, you get rid of your property in the morning," writes the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Lysohor adds that there has been no mobile phone or internet in the city for many months.

"True Sovietism. Not everyone has electricity and television. It is extremely difficult to find out about something more or less promptly. Not to mention the Sievierodonetsk residents under occupation, who until the last hope for the restoration of the heating system, but on the eve of the cold weather, they left as far as possible," it is said in Lysohor's message.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, residents of the occupied territories are forced to donate blood for the needs of wounded soldiers of the russian federation.