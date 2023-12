Bill on mobilization. Deferment can be canceled for people with 2nd group of disabilities

In the new bill on mobilization, the deferment may be canceled for people with the second group of disabilities.

This was stated by Vadym Ivchenko, a member of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, on Radio Svoboda.

"The General Staff is asking to remove people from demobilization, more precisely, to remove those who are not subject to mobilization, people with the second group of disabilities," he said.

"That is, in fact, if you left with the third group or with the second, then, according to the new (future - ed.) law, you will still undergo military registration, but you will already be the person who may be mobilized," Ivchenko added.

We remind you that Ukrainian men who are abroad may be left without consular services and bank cards if they do not pass "identification" at the military commissariat. Such innovations are being prepared in a new bill on mobilization.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense does not rule out the option of sending summons via e-mail, including abroad.

Meanwhile, members of the Bundestag from the CDU called to support the mobilization of Ukrainian refugees.