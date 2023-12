Ukrainian men who are abroad may be left without consular services and bank cards if they do not pass "identification" at the Military Drafting Centers. Such innovations are being prepared in the new bill on mobilization, said Vadym Ivchenko, a member of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, on Radio Liberty.

"We will introduce a kind of military registration, that is, all men must receive, let's say, a military registration card and must undergo, let's say, re-identification at the Drafting Centers. Whether it is a people's deputy, whether it is an official, or it is any other "armored" person... And all the others will be grouped, let's say, those who should be mobilized according to the needs of the General Staff will continue to stand out in number," Ivchenko said.

According to him, men abroad must also undergo this identification. If they do not pass, there will be consequences.

"One of the consequences, for example, may be that consular services will not be provided; that is, if the passport is expired, no one will provide a new one. She will not be able to provide consular services in the form of a power of attorney because many make power of attorney to courts in Ukraine in order to either sell the property or, I'm sorry, to give something as a gift, etc. This can't be done either," says the MP.

He also said that banks will be able to deactivate bank cards.

"The bank will also request a new identification, but this identification must contain this certificate, this military record. This means that even bank cards can be disconnected," Ivchenko added.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense does not exclude the option of sending subpoenas electronically, including abroad.

Meanwhile, members of the Bundestag from the CDU called to support the mobilization of Ukrainian refugees.