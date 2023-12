Defense forces of Ukraine shot down 2 fighter jets of the aggressor state of russia on the Christmas Eve, the enemy lost 5 aircraft in just one week.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, December 25.

“Christmas Eve during the war. Our soldiers shot down not only almost 30 Shaheds and several missiles, but also two more russian aircraft. In just one week, the terrorists have minus 5 aircraft. This Christmas sets the right mood for the whole coming year - the mood of our possibilities. Opportunities in negotiations with partners. Possibilities in strengthening our air shield. Opportunities to protect our home from russian terrorists," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, stronger air defense of Ukraine will guarantee the reduction of "russian devils" in the sky of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 24, the Commander of the Air Force announced that there was combat work on the russian Su-30 in the Black Sea in the Odesa axis.

In the evening of December 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 2 russian Su-34 and Su-30 fighter-bombers.

Also on December 24, the Air Force reported that it had hit a russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Mariupol axis.