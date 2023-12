On the evening of December 24, the Commander of the Air Force reported that there was combat work on the russian Su-30 in the Black Sea on the Odesa Axis. Mykola Oleschuk noted that the materials of objective control are studied in order to know for sure whether the target was hit or not. Also, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that it always takes time to clarify information. He explained that if there is an anti-aircraft battle over the Black Sea, it is clear that the targets that are lost over the sea cannot be confirmed.

"Objective control materials are constantly being studied. Intelligence is working accordingly, and radio communication conducted by the enemy is being studied. And then the result will be published," the spokesperson said.

He also added that the results may not always be immediately accurate. However, sometimes, it is extremely important to withhold information.

"Our Telegram channels do not sleep; they want to be the first and make everything public as soon as possible. We must treat this information with the understanding that it is not provided immediately, and sometimes even this information must be withheld. So that the enemy does not draw certain conclusions," emphasized Yurii Ihnat.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of December 24, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two russian fighter bombers: Su-34 and Su-30.

Meanwhile, five Shaheds were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk Region at night; there is damage from debris.