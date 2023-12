The main goal of the aggressor state of the russian federation in the Kharkiv Region is currently the recapture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, for this the enemy needs to capture part of the city of Kupyansk.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"For the last six months, we have been observing such active assault operations of the enemy. In addition to the mentioned village, the russian troops are still trying to advance near Ivanivka and Petropavlivka. In the Kharkiv Region, this is now the main goal for the enemy, since, for example, the capture of Synkivka will provide an opportunity to advance further and create prerequisites for blocking Kupyansk.

But the main goal is Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi (a large railway junction - ed.). But to get to it, you need to capture part of the city of Kupyansk. We understand these plans, our Armed Forces understand these plans. That's why we are reacting adequately," Syniehubov informed.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also noted that the enemy's assault units are formed from different units. In particular, these are the so-called Storm-Z, and former Wagner mercenaries, and personnel soldiers.

"They throw their manpower for "meat", they do not count on losses at all. They have no strategy - they go and go on assaults," he added.

In addition, according to Syniehubov's assessment, the russian army has enough weapons and equipment for assault operations in this axis, although there was a "shells starvation" for some time.

"They have mortars, heavy artillery, and, of course, tanks and other armored vehicles. For a while, there was indeed a shortage of ammunition - we heard about it in the intercepts. However, they are equipped to go on assaults in small detachments with support of techniques.

Recently, their tactics have changed somewhat: they are very actively using guided aerial bombs. In addition, kamikaze drones are now being used, which is causing great annoyance to our military, and we, of course, are trying to quickly respond to the requests of units to counter drones as well," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

At the same time, Syniehubov emphasized: "Russians are dying by the hundreds, thousands in this axis."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers continue to carry out attacks in the Kupyansk axis. In particular, the russians are trying to capture Synkivka in order to organize a bridgehead for the offensive on the city of Kupyansk.

Meanwhile, an outbreak of "mouse fever", which is transmitted to humans from rodents, occurred in the russian occupiers in the Kupyansk axis.