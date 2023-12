On the Kupiansk axis, an outbreak of ‘mouse fever’ occurred among the russian occupiers, which is transmitted to humans from rodents. It significantly reduced the combat capability of the enemy, while the enemy command ignored complaints of fever, treating them as another manifestation of evasion from participation in hostilities.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, the Defense Intelligence reported that discontent is growing in units of the russian occupation army due to improper provision of winter clothes, and a complete lack of medical care.

In particular, on the Kupiansk axis, an outbreak of the so-called ‘mouse fever’ was recorded in many units of russian invaders.

The agency informs that the disease is viral and transmitted to humans from rodents - through direct contact with the pathogen, due to inhalation of mouse excrement dust or their penetration into food products that a person consumes.

Symptoms of mouse fever include severe headache, body temperature rising to 40 degrees, rashes and redness, reduced pressure, haemorrhages in the eyes, nausea, vomiting several times a day.

Since the disease affects the kidneys, a person infected with mouse fever experiences intense low back pain and severe difficulty when urinating.

"The command ignored complaints of fever from the personnel of the russian army involved in the war against Ukraine, considering them as another manifestation of evasion from participation in hostilities. In addition, at the first stage of the course, ‘mouse fever’ resembles the usual flu.

As a result, ‘mouse fever’ significantly reduced the combat capability of russian ‘rats,’ the Defense Intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers continue to carry out attacks on the Kupiansk axis. In particular, the russians are trying to capture Synkivka in order to organize a bridgehead for an offensive against the city of Kupiansk.