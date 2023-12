President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the diplomats where to look for the key to the decision of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with diplomats on the occasion of the Day of the Diplomatic Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have already mentioned with regard to NATO that it is not easy and that we need a key to the decision on the Alliance for Ukraine. And this key should be sought not only in high political offices. We need to convince society - as we were able to do at the very beginning of the war regarding unity around Ukraine. Convince their hearts, people's hearts. They put pressure on their leaders. Societies really decide. Societies, to be honest, decided our future with the EU," he said.

The President also noted that for a faster path to NATO, Ukraine also needs to be clear to experts and the media. In addition, the business of the partner countries must fully understand the importance and prospects for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy called an important result of 2023 the institutional rapprochement of Ukraine with NATO, which was manifested in the work of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as in the creation of a new and extensive architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine based on the agreement with the Group of Seven.

"It is a fact that it is perhaps the most difficult thing for Ukraine in Europe to become a full member of the Alliance. And this is certainly not due to Ukraine's fault - it is a reflection of the real meaning of our state, our real strength. With whom Ukraine is depends who determines whether Europe is stable," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the task for the entire foreign policy team of Ukraine is to find the key to the decision on NATO for Ukraine.

"Effective preparation for the Washington NATO summit is one of the key goals of 2024," the President noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the NATO summit in Vilnius (Lithuania) adopted a package of decisions regarding Ukraine, which, in particular, provides that NATO will invite Ukraine to join the Alliance when the allies agree and the conditions are met.

Summing up the NATO summit in Vilnius, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine received the support of the leaders and the unequivocal fact that it will be a member of NATO. According to him, Ukraine will be in NATO when the war ends.