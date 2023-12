The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Iryna Borovets Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed: Borovets Iryna Hennadiivna Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," he wrote.

Borovets was previously the director of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Communications of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada on March 4, 2020 appointed Dmytro Kuleba as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Kuleba had 4 deputies: first deputy Emine Dzhaparova, Yevhen Perebyinis, Mykola Tochytskyi, deputy for digital transformation Anton Demiokhin.