Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov has declared UAH 1,200 of cashback, more than UAH 400,000 of salary and UAH 1.7 million of his spouse’s salary in the United States for 2022.

This is stated in his declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

His children and wife live in the United States.

They have an apartment there with an area of ​ ​ 137 square meters, which they rent from a legal entity.

The minister has a residential building of almost 200 square meters in the occupied Crimea, which belongs to his family, but rents an apartment in Kyiv from Maryna Kuzmina.

The minister is registered as an IDP in another apartment in Kyiv, which belongs to a legal entity.

Umerov rents two vehicles - a 2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA and a 2016 FORD EXPLORER.

The vehicles belong to one person - Oleksandr Sydorenko.

The minister declared a salary in the Verkhovna Rada in the amount of UAH 379,000, and in the State Property Fund in the amount of UAH 55,000.

He also sold assets in his Black Sea company and received UAH 4,125,800 of income from the sale.

His wife Leila lives and works in the United States for Astem Ventures Inc., which is owned by the Umerov family.

Over the past year, the salary of Umerov's wife in this company amounted to UAH 1,704,568, or UAH 140,000 every month, which is about USD 4,000.

Umerov keeps in cash USD 5,800 and UAH 218,000, his wife - USD 3,900.

Their family holds about USD 7,000 in bank accounts.

Umerov has another UAH 1.2 million in hryvnia accounts.

Over the past year, Umerov repaid taxes in the amount of UAH 302,700.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the children of Defense Minister Umerov left for the United States 7 years ago due to attempts and threats.

The Ministry of Defense denies that the children of Umerov are U.S. citizens.