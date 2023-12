Oleksandr Khrutskyi, the organizer of Games Gathering, the largest video game developers conference in Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency told how the war affected the Ukrainian video game development market.

According to Khrutskyi, russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine did not affect the attitude of foreign investors and partners as much as the events of the fall of 2022.

"Personally, I was very surprised that for foreign partners and investors the trigger was not the war itself, but the fall of 2022, when the missile attacks on infrastructure began. This became a very significant factor for them and because of this, questions began to arise whether it is worth continuing to work with Ukrainian companies," said Oleksandr Khrutskyi.

He noted that despite the fact that the Ukrainian side very quickly resolved the issue of electricity supply, Internet, etc., during last year's blackouts and subsequent attacks by russians on civilian infrastructure, foreign partners have already begun to talk about the unstable situation in the country.

"A missile can hit an office at any time, key workers can be mobilized at any time, difficulties have increased with going abroad, etc. For foreign partners, this all became significant disadvantages," Khrutskyi said.

This reaction from partners and investors further complicated the situation in the Ukrainian video game development market. But, as Oleksandr Khrutskyi noted, the market continues to work.