528 more occupiers eliminated in operating zone of Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group - Tarnavskyi

On the Tavria axis, the enemy launched 17 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, conducted 61 combat clashes and made 1,056 artillery attacks.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that our defenders are firmly holding the defense on the Avdiivka and Mariinka axes.

The total losses of the enemy in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group amounted to 528 people.

15 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 4 AFVs, 2 artillery systems, 2 UAVs, 4 cars, 2 units of special equipment. Another 14 pieces of enemy equipment were damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched 28 kamikaze drones at Ukraine on the night of December 22. The launches were from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (russia) and Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

Air defense forces destroyed 24 drones within the Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.