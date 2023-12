The assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin was organized by the Secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation, Nikolai Patrushev, who is a close friend of vladimir putin.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

According to the publication, Patrushev began to warn putin about Prigozhin's danger as early as the summer of 2022, but the president did not listen to his words, as the Wagner fighters were making progress on the battlefield.

"Patrushev warned putin that betting on Prigozhin and his mercenaries in the war with Ukraine would give him more influence and pose a threat to the Kremlin," the WSJ noted.

According to the publication's interlocutor, Prigozhin allegedly called putin in October 2022 and rudely complained about the shortage of ammunition, which causes heavy losses. At that moment, Patrushev was in putin's office.

"Putin ignored Prigozhin's subsequent complaints about supplies, including public conflicts with russia's military leadership - and did not answer calls from the head of the PMC," the WSJ writes.

In June 2023, when Prigozhin started a mutiny, Patrushev saw in this an opportunity to get rid of the PMC head forever and began developing a plan to assassinate him. Putin was shown these plans - he did not object.

"On August 23, the head of the PMC was waiting at the Sheremetyevo airport for his plane to be inspected and prepared for departure. It was at this moment that a small bomb was planted under the wing," WSJ interlocutors in Western intelligence services claim.

Half an hour after takeoff, the bomb exploded at an altitude of approximately 8,500 meters. All ten people on board were killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there are no facts that confirm the death of the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On August 23, a private Embraer Legacy 600 plane belonging to the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Tver Oblast.

Genetic tests confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people who were killed in the plane crash. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the aggressor state of russia.

The company that built Prigozhin's business jet wanted to conduct a joint investigation, but was banned.