Building second line of defense does not mean immediate threat to border - AFU

The construction of a second line of defense in the north of Ukraine does not mean that there is currently an immediate threat to the state border.

The speaker of the Joint Press Center of the Northern Defense Forces Yurii Povkh stated this on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, this is the normal practice of troops who stopped at a certain line, gained a foothold and set up their positions. According to Povkh, the engineering equipment of the state border, the first and second lines of defense are constantly ongoing.

"This is the standard practice of troops during their stay either in defense or during the stabilization operation," says Povkh.

According to him, local civil-military administrations participate in the construction of the second line of defense in cooperation with builders and the military.

"These are ordinary builders who used to build housing, household buildings. Now the war forced them to build dugouts, make waterproofing, dig anti-tank ditches. All this happens in close cooperation with military specialists who suggest certain nuances in the creation of such structures," Povkh said.

On December 14, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev said that the lines, the positions of the first and second defense bands are equipped in the most dangerous directions in the Chernihiv Region.

British intelligence said Ukraine has mobilized efforts in recent weeks to improve field fortifications as its forces return to a more defensive position along much of the front line.