Russia launches over 35 attack drones at Ukraine; Air Defense downs almost all Shaheds

Overnight into Monday, December 21, the army of the aggressor state of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Air Defense forces destroyed more than 30 enemy targets.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

The russian military released 35 Shahed-136/131 drones over Ukraine, which attacked from three directions: Chauda - occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - russia. It is noted that the drone attack took place in waves at different times between 8 p.m., December 20, and 3:30 a.m., December 21.

"This night, in various directions, the defenders of the sky managed to shoot down 34 out of 35 launched attack UAVs of the enemy," the Air Force said in a statement.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolayiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad Regions.

Tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, fighters of the East Air Command in the Dnipro District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region also destroyed a russian guided air missile, Kh-59, today.

Meanwhile, russian terrorist forces destroyed at least three humanitarian aid warehouses in Kherson with shelling.

In addition, the aggressor state, the russian federation, again attacked the front-line thermal power station (TES). As a result of the impact, the equipment was damaged.