Due to the warming, the level of electricity consumption on December 17 was lower than on the previous Sunday, December 10.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An increase in outdoor temperature by 5 degrees (2.4 degrees versus -2.6 degrees) reduced the daily maximum consumption on December 17 by 4.4% compared to December 10. However, the overall level of consumption remains high. This is typical for the winter period, but it still creates an additional load on the power system," the report says.

It is noted that currently the electricity produced by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the energy supply of all legal and household consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.