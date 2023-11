The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Maliuk has told how the Service blew up the Crimea bridge, in particular, with the help of Sea Baby drones.

“We have shattered the myth of russia’s invincibility. This is a fake country. The bridge is doomed. Then there will be many surprises and not only regarding the Crimea bridge," said Vasyl Maliuk in the documentary "SSU. Special operations of victory."

The russians told the world that their bridge, whose protection cost USD 1 billion, is the most secure structure in the world. But SSU naval drones proved otherwise.

The SSU's successful attacks on the Crimea bridge cut this logistic artery of russians. Now the occupiers are forced to deliver weapons for their troops by ferries.

"We have actually turned the philosophy of naval operations," said Vasyl Maliuk. He added that the Sea Baby created by the SSU is not just a naval drone, but a multi-purpose platform, which today is very actively used to protect Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September the British intelligence told how the aggressor country russia is trying to protect the Crimea bridge from attacks.

Then it was noted that the Kerch Strait is a narrow passage for military logistics of russian troops in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions. Russia depends heavily on the Crimea bridge and ferries to cross the strait.

Russia uses a number of passive defenses, such as smoke generators and underwater barriers, along with active protection measures, such as air defense systems, to increase the stability of water crossings and minimize damage from future attacks.