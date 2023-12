Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that he would impede Ukraine's possible membership in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), since this would mean the beginning of World War III.

Fico said in an interview with InfoVojna.

Fico promises to impede the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. In his opinion, Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance would lead to the beginning of the World War III. Fico promised to exercise veto power while he could influence political processes in Slovakia.

"It is not surprising that the party, which is the majority in the Slovak government, will not agree with Ukraine's membership in NATO, because this would be the beginning of the third world war. This will never happen," Fico emphasized.

At the same time, the Slovak Prime Minister stressed that he was not against Ukraine joining the European Union, but for this the state will need to fulfill all the conditions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, the new Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said that he would not support military assistance to Ukraine, as he had said during the election campaign.

On December 13, Fico considered Ukraine "unprepared" for the start of EU accession negotiations, but assured that Bratislava would not block this decision at the summit of EU leaders.

In addition, in early November, the Slovak government did not approve the allocation of EUR 40 million for military assistance to Ukraine.