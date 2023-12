New MP from Tymoshenko’s party takes oath in Rada. What is known about Mykhailo Sokolov

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkivshchyna faction Mykhailo Sokolov took the oath and took up his duties.

MP from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Herashchenko announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mykhailo Sokolov took the oath of the Member of Parliament of Ukraine. He entered parliament instead of MP Danilov, who laid down his mandate ahead of time," she wrote.

At the time of running for the Rada in 2019, Sokolov worked as a deputy director of Ukrtranzyt LLC.

In 2006, Sokolov, as the president of the Association for the Promotion of the Development of Cinema, wrote an open letter to the then Vice Prime Minister Viacheslav Kyrylenko, explaining the reasons for the need to cancel the mandatory Ukrainian dubbing.

Sokolov ran for the Rada of the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth convocations.

From 2007 to 2012, he was a MP from Batkivshchyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC recognized Sokolov as an elected MP from Batkivshchyna.

On December 9, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MPs Maksym Yefimov (co-chairman of the Restoration of Ukraine group), Vitalii Danilov (Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction) and Dmytro Shpenov (non-affiliated).