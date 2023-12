During the past day, December 19, eight settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor state of russia. The enemy used Grad MLRS, artillery, tanks.

This is stated in the message of the police of the Donetsk Region.

So, it is reported that the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Bohdanivka, Novoselivka Persha were shelled.

4 civilian objects were damaged: 2 residential buildings, a school, and a railway track.

The invaders shelled Krasnohorivka from artillery, wounded a civilian and destroyed a house.

In Ocheretyne, as a result of enemy shelling, a private house was destroyed.

The russians beat on Avdiivka from Grad MLRS, tanks and artillery. No information was received regarding the victims and damage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor staste of the russian federation at night hit Ukraine with kamikaze drones and S-300 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 18 strike drones.

Also, russian occupation troops continue to advance on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes. The defense forces have to fight in conditions of enemy superiority both in armament and in the number of personnel.