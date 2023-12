The troops of the aggressor country of russia attacked Ukraine at night with kamikaze drones and S-300 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 18 attack drones.

This is reported in the Telegram of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the night of December 20, 2023, the enemy attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed type from occupied Crimea (launch areas - Chauda, Balaklava). A total of 19 Shahed launches were recorded, 18 of which were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine," says the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is emphasized that the air defense worked within the Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad Regions.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv Region with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation. Previously, there were no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupation forces continue to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes.

The Defense Forces have to fight in the conditions of the superiority of the enemy both in weapons and in the number of personnel.

Russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, December 19, were 1,140 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is approximately 348,300 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems of the enemy.