4 power units of TPPs and one CHPP taken out for emergency repair

4 power units at thermal power plants (TPP) and one of the combined heat and power plants (CHPP) have been taken out for emergency repairs.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At thermal power plants, 4 units went into emergency repair during the day. 2 units were included after repair. In the eastern region, one of the combined heat and power plants went into emergency repair," the message says.

At the same time, it is noted that currently the electricity produced by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the energy supply of all legal and household consumers.

There is no export of electricity on Wednesday, while import of electricity is carried out almost throughout the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, 3 power units at thermal power stations were taken out for repair.