3 TPPs’ power units taken out for repair

3 power units at thermal power plants (TPP) have been taken out for repair.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the day, at the thermal power stations, 1 unit went into emergency repair, another 2 went into ongoing repair," the report says.

It is noted that currently the electricity produced by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the energy supply of all legal and household consumers.

There is no export today.

Import of electricity is carried out almost around the clock from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.