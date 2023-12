Kyivstar not ruling out further short-term disruptions in work

Today's problems of some Kyivstar users in the west and south of Ukraine are promised to be solved as soon as possible, but the company's work may still be disrupted.

This was stated by Kyivstar corporate communications director Hanna Zakharash on Radio Svoboda.

"Unfortunately, there may be disruptions for a while. I think they will be short-term," she said.

She called today's situation a technical failure.

"We are restoring services to stabilize services across the country. The My Kyivstar application is already working. We will try to restore communication services as soon as possible," Zakharash said.

She says that the morning communication failure is not a new attack on the mobile operator, but overcoming the consequences of the one that happened on December 12.

The representative of Kyivstar assured that the work on strengthening the security of the operator continues every day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, Kyivstar mobile communications operator was subjected to a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU said that the special services of the aggressor country of russia may be behind the hacker attack on the Kyivstar mobile operator.