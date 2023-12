President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Halyna Mykhailiuk, a member of the Servant of the People party, as the envoy of the President to the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament].

This follows from Presidential Decree 823 dated December 20, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Appoint Halyna Mykhailiuk as the envoy of the President of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (by consent)," the decree reads.

Mykhailiuk, 36, is the deputy head of the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement, as well as a member of the President's Commission on Legal Reform.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 7, Zelenskyy dismissed Fedir Venislavskyi as the President's envoy to the Verkhovna Rada.