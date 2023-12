President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Fedir Venislavskyi from the post of the President's representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

This is stated in decree No. 812 of December 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To dismiss Fedir Volodymyrovych Venislavskyi from the duties of the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the document says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, 2022, Zelenskyy dismissed Venislavskyi from the post of the President's representative in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and appointed him as the President's representative in the Verkhovna Rada.