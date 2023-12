Trump's election as US president will affect course of war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the election of Donald Trump as the new president of the United States will affect the course of the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this during a press conference.

"If the policy of the next president (of the United States) is different to Ukraine, colder or more internal (priority on domestic policy), more economical, then these signals will affect the course of Ukraine's war very much," he answered questions about the impact of Trump's election.

Zelenskyy believes that Trump will have a different policy than the current one - Joseph Biden.

The head of state is not sure that U.S. policy will change to Ukraine, but, nevertheless, the U.S. leader has influence.

"Any leader has influence on their society, especially after they just elected him, because most of the country said yes. Therefore, these first signals in the policy of the leader, now we are talking about the U.S. president, these first signals will be very influential," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden, 81, said during a meeting with supporters that he was not sure if he would seek a second term in the White House in 2024 if his main competitor, former president Donald Trump, did not try to win the presidency.